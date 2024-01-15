Miami Dolphins Locker Cleanout Day: Reflection and Forward Planning

With the conclusion of another NFL season, the Miami Dolphins embarked on their locker cleanout day, marking an opportunity for reflection and forward planning. The event was highlighted by a media session with General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel, who provided insights into the team's performance and future strategies.

Retaining Key Players

One of the critical talking points was the need to retain good players. Grier voiced satisfaction with Christian Wilkins' performance, hinting at ongoing communication with the defensive tackle. Grier also indicated a keen interest in continuing dialogue with offensive guard Connor Williams, further underlining the team's focus on preserving its core.

Long-Term Commitment to Tua Tagovailoa

Another focal point of the discussion was the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Grier expressed a clear intent to secure Tagovailoa with a long-term extension, choosing to keep the specifics of these discussions internal. This commitment to Tagovailoa underscores the team's faith in the Alabama alumnus to lead the Dolphins to future successes.

Addressing Questions on Team Performance

Grier and McDaniel also addressed several queries about the team's performance. In response to questions about the team's lack of downfield throws against Kansas City, McDaniel explained the team's process and adjustments based on the opposing defense. However, he refrained from confirming Vic Fangio's status for 2024 and potential changes in play-calling.

Looking Forward

Despite acknowledging the team's lengthy playoff win drought, Grier emphasized the need for self-evaluation before considering any major changes. He left open the possibility of trading the Dolphins' first-round pick in 2024, further illustrating the team's readiness to adjust strategies for long-term success.

In conclusion, Armstead's potential retirement due to injuries and age was also highlighted during the media session. Despite the uncertainties, the Miami Dolphins, under the guidance of Grier and McDaniel, appear well-prepared to face future challenges and build on their successes.