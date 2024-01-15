Miami Dolphins' Coaches Emerge as Top Candidates for Panthers, Giants

In an unfolding drama of talent exchange, the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff is generating significant buzz in the NFL coaching carousel. With their strategic prowess and game-changing approaches, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and linebacker coach Anthony Campanile are being eyed for key positions by the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants, respectively.
Frank Smith: From Miami Sunshine to Carolina?
Frank Smith, the mastermind behind the Miami Dolphins' highly successful offense, is being courted for the Carolina Panthers' head coach position. Smith's impressive track record, highlighted by a top-ranked offense in 2023 and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading the league in passer rating in 2022, makes him a promising candidate for the Panthers' top role.
Anthony Campanile: A New York Giants Contender
Meanwhile, the New York Giants have expressed interest in Anthony Campanile for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Campanile, a Dolphins' staple since 2020, brings to the table a rich Northeastern background and versatile coaching experience at both college and NFL levels. Notably, his stint as co-defensive coordinator at Boston College underscores his potential to helm the Giants' defense.
Dolphins' Coaching Staff: A Hot Commodity
The interest in Smith and Campanile is testament to the Dolphins' impressive coaching staff, recognized for their strategic acumen and ability to maximize player potential. The recent hiring of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, replacing Josh Boyer, further strengthens the Dolphins' coaching arsenal, setting up an intriguing narrative for the NFL's off-season shuffle.