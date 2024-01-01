en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall’s Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall’s Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races

Mia Tindall, the nine-year-old daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, was a spirited presence at the Cheltenham races on New Year’s Day. Accompanied by her cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia immersed herself in the thrill of the races, reflecting her family’s well-known love for equestrian sports. The outing marked a continuation of the royal family’s festive season, following their Christmas celebration at Sandringham and attendance at the annual service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

A Royal Love for Horse Racing

Mia’s evident interest in horse racing is unsurprising considering her family’s deep-rooted ties to the sport. Her mother, Zara Tindall, is a renowned equestrian who bagged a silver medal for Team GB at the 2012 London Olympic Games. Zara’s passion for the sport was recognized in 2006 when she was named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Furthermore, Zara had the privilege of carrying the Olympic flame at the Cheltenham Racecourse in 2012. Mia’s grandmother, Princess Anne, also shares this love for equestrian events, having delivered a poignant speech at the Aachen horse show, reflecting on watching her daughter compete in 2006.

Christmas with the Royals

The Tindall family’s outing to the Cheltenham races followed a series of festive events. They were seen celebrating Christmas at Sandringham, where Mia was spotted holding hands with Prince Louis during the walk to the church. Exiting the church, she was seen with Princess Charlotte, highlighting the close bond between the royal cousins. The family also recently visited the Cotswold Farm Park and live on Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Mia Tindall: A Spirited Royal

At the races, Mia was seen engrossed in the events, cheering from the balcony, and expressing her emotions freely. This lively display mirrors the spirited personality she is known for, particularly during public appearances with her family. Her keen interest in horse racing, shared with her mother and grandmother, may indicate that another equestrian might be in the making in the royal family.

0
Society Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Prince Harry Should Apologize for Royal Reunion: Angela Levin

By BNN Correspondents

Aicha Bonou N Donkie: The Dancing Beacon of Resilience in Burkina Faso

By BNN Correspondents

Danish Royal Family Reunites Post-Abdication Announcement: A New Era Begins

By Wojciech Zylm

ESPN Writer Marc Spears Reports Racial Profiling at California Store, Sparks Broader Conversation

By Salman Khan

New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New ...
@Australia · 6 mins
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New ...
heart comment 0
A Global Welcome: World Ushers in 2024 with Hope and Optimism

By Israel Ojoko

A Global Welcome: World Ushers in 2024 with Hope and Optimism
New Year’s Day in 2024 Marked by Birth of 414 Babies

By Justice Nwafor

New Year's Day in 2024 Marked by Birth of 414 Babies
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
Movies as Generational Touchstones: A Century of Cinematic Narratives

By BNN Correspondents

Movies as Generational Touchstones: A Century of Cinematic Narratives
Latest Headlines
World News
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
34 seconds
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
57 seconds
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
Generation Z Stakes Claim in U.S. Politics: A Push for Younger Representation
59 seconds
Generation Z Stakes Claim in U.S. Politics: A Push for Younger Representation
Nationals Senator Canavan Criticizes Government's Response to U.S. Plea for Naval Assistance
1 min
Nationals Senator Canavan Criticizes Government's Response to U.S. Plea for Naval Assistance
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
2 mins
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
4 mins
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
4 mins
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
5 mins
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
5 mins
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app