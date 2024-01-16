Mexico Retracts 2036 Olympic Games Bid Amid Tough Competition

In a surprising turn of events, Mexico has officially retracted its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, citing formidable competition from other nations as the primary reason. The decision was announced by the president of the National Olympic Committee (COM), Maria Jose Alcala.

Mexico's Initial Interest

The Latin American country, known for successfully hosting the Summer Olympics back in 1968, had expressed its interest in October 2022. Spearheaded by former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and COM, Mexico had eagerly communicated its intention to bid for the grand sporting event.

Intense Competition and a Change of Plans

Despite its initial enthusiasm, Mexico reconsidered its decision after discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The COM acknowledged the complexity of competing against countries like South Korea, India, Egypt, and Qatar. As a result, Mexico has now shifted its focus towards a proposal to host the Youth Olympic Games, which would take place prior to the 2036 Olympics.

Potential Host for the 2027 Pan American Games

In addition to the Youth Olympic Games, Mexico is also considering a bid for the 2027 Pan American Games. The state of Nuevo Leon has expressed interest in this opportunity, particularly after the Colombian city of Barranquilla failed to meet its contractual obligations and subsequently lost the hosting rights.

In conclusion, while Mexico's withdrawal from the 2036 Olympic Games bid might seem like a setback, the country is exploring alternative opportunities in the world of sports. With discussions about the Youth Olympic Games and the 2027 Pan American Games underway with the IOC, Mexico's sporting future continues to be promising.