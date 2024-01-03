Mexican Army to Remodel Kukulcán Baseball Park: A New Era for the Home of Yucatan Lions

In a recent announcement that has stirred a wave of excitement among sports enthusiasts, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador disclosed at a press conference in Yucatán that the Mexican Army, specifically the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), will spearhead the extensive remodeling and expansion of the Kukulcán Baseball Park, the revered home turf of the Yucatan Lions. The project, promising an infusion of modernity and convenience into the iconic stadium, comes with a hefty budget of nearly 630 million pesos.

Reviving a Legacy

General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the chief of Sedena, elaborated on the project’s ambitious blueprint. The rejuvenation plan includes the construction of new restrooms, commercial spaces, a players’ room, a restaurant, and a kid’s club, among other features. The project’s goal is not just to refurbish but also to enhance accessibility within the stadium. Plans to add wheelchair ramps and a new cover to shield spectators from the elements are part of this vision. With an expanded seating capacity of 16,537, the project is set to transform the spectator experience at the park.

A New Chapter for Kukulcán Baseball Park

The project spans a land area of 16,752.82 square meters and a construction area of 36,921.12 square meters. The Executive Project has already been submitted to the Army, and a resident engineer has been assigned to oversee the work. As Sandoval indicated, the specific details of the work to be undertaken will be finalized in the coming days or weeks.

History and Future

The Kukulcán Baseball Park was originally inaugurated in 1982. Since 2016, there has been a running plan to remodel it. This announcement marks the much-anticipated initiation of this long-awaited project. As the Army takes the reins of this massive undertaking, fans of the Yucatan Lions and baseball enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the unveiling of the new and improved Kukulcán Baseball Park.