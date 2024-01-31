Mexican and Matanzas Teams Triumph in Cuban Baseball All-Star Series

In a thrilling closure to the round-robin phase of the Cuban Baseball All-Star Series, the teams from Matanzas and Mexico emerged victorious. Their respective triumphs over Estrellas from the Elite League and Venezuela set the stage for an exciting semi-final and final showdown.

A Nail-Biting Finish

Mexico's Aztecs edged out Venezuela in a tight match, ending with a scoreline of 6-5. The game saw a fierce competition, with Mexico showcasing grit and determination to secure a narrow victory over their South American rivals.

Matanzas Claims Top Spot

On the other hand, Matanzas's Cocodrilos exhibited an impressive display of skill and strategy, beating Estrellas 19-11 in a high-scoring game. This win catapulted Matanzas to the top of the standings with an overall 2-1 record. Their superior tie-breaking index placed them ahead of Estrellas and the Mexican team, who followed in second and third positions respectively.

Upcoming Semi-Finals

With the round-robin stage wrapped up, the tension mounts as the semi-finals are set for Wednesday. First up, Estrellas will be looking for redemption as they face Mexico at 2:30 pm. Later in the day, Matanzas will go head-to-head with Venezuela at 6:30 pm. The winners from these clashes will proceed to compete for the coveted tournament title on Thursday, while the runners-up will vie for the bronze medal.

Home Run Derby

In addition to the main event, the final of the home run derby took place at the Victoria de Girón stadium in Matanzas on Tuesday. The event showcased the power-hitting skills of Cuban and Venezuelan hitters. Jos Tello from Venezuela triumphed by hitting nine home runs, filling the stadium with a festive atmosphere and adding to the spectacle of the competition.