Mets' Nimmo and Alonso Lead Charge in MLB's Load-Management Revolution

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Listening to Brandon Nimmo, a load-management success story, almost makes you believe the Mets' long history of medical calamities could eventually be a thing of the past.The operative word being "almost." Accidents happen. Players inevitably get hurt, as Kodai Senga did with his shoulder strain last month. But in Nimmo's case, and really, a decent chunk of the Mets' core, the team's protocols have proved fairly effective. At least on the position-player side.

Over the past two seasons, the Mets are the only team to have four players among the top 31 in total games played: Francisco Lindor (321) ranked third, Pete Alonso (314) was No. 14, Jeff McNeil (304) at No. 28 and Nimmo (303) at No. 31. The runner-up was the Rangers with three; the Guardians and Atlanta each had two.

Smarter, Not Harder

Obviously, there is some luck involved (McNeil already is sidelined this spring with a sore biceps muscle). Grinding through 162 games stretched over six months is a treacherous jungle to navigate. Bad hops, wild fastballs and ill-timed leaps into walls are all work-related hazards. But Nimmo -- who delayed his first Grapefruit League start until Sunday, the Mets' ninth game -- is Exhibit A when it comes to playing smarter rather than red-lining past the breaking point.

Two years ago, with the start of spring training pushed back by the sport's labor lockout, Nimmo devised a plan to scale back his March reps in order to preserve himself for the regular season. It didn't hurt that Nimmo was heading into a contract year -- an optimal time to pad the Scott Boras binder -- but the less is more approach allowed him to stay on the field at an unprecedented rate.

Load Management: A New Perspective

Former Mets manager Buck Showalter piled on this offseason when he took shots at the team's handling of certain players on the "Foul Territory" podcast -- Nimmo being the only one he singled out by name. Showalter mentions a "guy that hit a triple and two doubles" then was told he "probably needs a day off 'cause he ran too much around the bases. So what do you want me to tell him, 'Don't get any hits, so you can play the next day?' ... I said, OK, you go out there and tell Brandon Nimmo that he's not playing today because he did too well last night."

Nimmo smiled when I relayed that comment to him after Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Astros at Clover Park. On Sept. 12 of last season, Nimmo did go 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple (he also scored two runs) but was right back in the starting lineup the following day, and the next 10 days after that. As for Showalter's remarks, Nimmo emphasized that it's not quite that simple. The concept of load management for him is much more nuanced.

The Art of Staying Healthy

With everyone wired for data feedback these days, Nimmo's workload as a speed-dependent outfielder is closely monitored. And if he starts pushing the boundaries of physical exertion, Nimmo will consult with the training staff about other areas to cut down in order to keep him healthy -- such as his conditioning drills, etc. By preserving himself in those other ways, Nimmo doesn't necessarily need a night off. Judging by the past two years, the plan has proven to be effective.

The Mets' two iron men, Lindor and Alonso, already have played in five spring training games. So as Nimmo alluded to, it's not a one-size-fits-all approach. Since 2019, Alonso has played in 684 games, which ranks third in the majors, behind only Marcus Semien (700) and Freddie Freeman (697). For him, staying on the field is not a strictly scientific endeavor. Alonso explained how there's an "art" to it.

Nimmo suggests those changes are trending in a positive direction. Each time we go through it," Nimmo said, "we know a little bit better what to do."