Mets Bolster Roster Depth with Minor League Signings of Sanchez and Allen

The New York Mets have added depth to their roster by signing two experienced players, Yolmer Sanchez and Austin Allen, to minor league contracts. Primarily signed for infield depth, Sanchez boasts eight seasons in the Major League Baseball (MLB). Having played as recently as 2022 with the Mets, Sanchez holds a career on-base plus slugging (OPS) percentage of .654, displaying his proficiency at second and third base.

Yolmer Sanchez: A Valuable Infield Asset

31-year-old Sanchez, with his notable career, has appeared in 674 big-league games, even clinching the 2019 American League Gold Glove Award at second base. He played the previous season with the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A team, contributing to his career stats of .243/.299/.355.

Austin Allen: Strengthening the Catcher Role

Alongside Sanchez, catcher Austin Allen has also been signed. The 30-year-old player, who has participated in 57 MLB games across four seasons, spent the past year with the Miami Marlins' Triple-A affiliate. Allen's career stats stand at .195/.252/.288, reflecting his ability to add to the Mets' organizational depth.

Spring Training Invitations Extended

In addition to the minor league contracts, both Sanchez and Allen have been given a golden opportunity to compete for spots on the Mets' main roster. They have been extended invitations to the major league camp, opening the field for them to prove their worth and potentially secure a place on the Mets' main roster.