Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall

December 24, 2024, marked the end of an era in the sports community in Metro Atlanta, as James McCall, fondly known as ‘Jmac,’ passed away. The renowned volleyball coach, known for his unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the sport, succumbed to complications arising from chemotherapy treatments for cancer, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.

A Legacy in Volleyball

Jmac began his coaching journey in 2005 at Lithia Springs High School. His legacy, however, is cemented by his remarkable achievements that followed. He led Oak Mountain to a state championship in 2016 and steered The Heritage School to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019. His coaching prowess wasn’t restricted to schools; he also made his presence felt in the metro Atlanta area’s volleyball clubs, including WGVA Chaos Volleyball club teams.

More Than a Coach

While his professional accomplishments are noteworthy, Jmac’s influence extended beyond the confines of the volleyball courts. Amid the competitive spirit and the quest for titles, he built meaningful relationships with his athletes. These bonds often transcended the sport, with many of his students advancing to play volleyball at the collegiate level. His contribution to their development, both as athletes and individuals, is a testament to his commitment to nurturing talent.

In Memory of Jmac

In the wake of his loss, The Heritage School, the volleyball community, and the wider sports fraternity in Metro Atlanta are mourning a figure who left an indelible mark on the sport. His private battle with cancer during the latest volleyball season and his decision not to disclose his condition to his students was characteristic of his lifelong dedication to the sport. The McCall family has requested that any donations in his memory be made to the WGVA Chaos Volleyball club. Jmac’s legacy will live on, not just through his achievements but through the athletes he inspired and the lives he touched.