Messara and Gavranich Set to Shine at Muswellbrook Races

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Messara and Gavranich Set to Shine at Muswellbrook Races

The renowned horse training partnership of Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich is set to make a significant mark at the forthcoming Muswellbrook race meeting. The duo, known for their consistent success rate, are hopeful of maintaining their impressive winning streak with strong prospects in the final three races of the day.

A Trio of Strong Contenders

Their entries at the Muswellbrook races feature three runners, namely Tapa Kick, Ferro Vero, and Image Of The Sun. Tapa Kick, a three-year-old last start winner, is poised to perform commendably in a Benchmark 66 Handicap. Having secured a win at Gosford last month, this horse is one to watch.

Ferro Vero, another promising contender, showed potential in maiden grade at Scone and is all set to contest a Class 1 Handicap. Lastly, the third entrant, Image Of The Sun, is expected to perform exceptionally well over the 1500m distance in a Maiden Plate.

Messara and Gavranich’s Confidence

Expressing confidence in their prospects, Messara indicates that their entrants will provide tough competition for their rivals. The training duo’s successful track record and their horses’ promising performances make them a notable force in the racing landscape. Their thorough preparation, coupled with the horses’ potential, are key factors that contribute to their optimistic outlook for the upcoming races.

As the Muswellbrook race meeting approaches, much anticipation surrounds the performances of the Messara and Gavranich-trained horses. Their past successes and the potential of their entries hint at a thrilling competition that racing enthusiasts eagerly await.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

