Messara and Gavranich Set to Shine at Muswellbrook Races

The renowned horse training partnership of Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich is set to make a significant mark at the forthcoming Muswellbrook race meeting. The duo, known for their consistent success rate, are hopeful of maintaining their impressive winning streak with strong prospects in the final three races of the day.

A Trio of Strong Contenders

Their entries at the Muswellbrook races feature three runners, namely Tapa Kick, Ferro Vero, and Image Of The Sun. Tapa Kick, a three-year-old last start winner, is poised to perform commendably in a Benchmark 66 Handicap. Having secured a win at Gosford last month, this horse is one to watch.

Ferro Vero, another promising contender, showed potential in maiden grade at Scone and is all set to contest a Class 1 Handicap. Lastly, the third entrant, Image Of The Sun, is expected to perform exceptionally well over the 1500m distance in a Maiden Plate.

Messara and Gavranich’s Confidence

Expressing confidence in their prospects, Messara indicates that their entrants will provide tough competition for their rivals. The training duo’s successful track record and their horses’ promising performances make them a notable force in the racing landscape. Their thorough preparation, coupled with the horses’ potential, are key factors that contribute to their optimistic outlook for the upcoming races.

As the Muswellbrook race meeting approaches, much anticipation surrounds the performances of the Messara and Gavranich-trained horses. Their past successes and the potential of their entries hint at a thrilling competition that racing enthusiasts eagerly await.