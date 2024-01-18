Mercyhurst University and Erie's Public Schools Launch Innovative After-School Sports Program

In an educational and sports-oriented partnership that holds promise for the future, Mercyhurst University has teamed up with Erie's Public Schools to launch a pioneering after-school program—the EPS Shamrock Sports Club. This initiative will see collegiate athletes from Mercyhurst University offering mentorship to elementary school students from Erie's Public Schools, helping them foster sports skills and aptitudes.

Program Implementation and Expansion

The EPS Shamrock Sports Club will initially be implemented in Diehl, Grover Cleveland, and Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary Schools, with a vision to roll it out across all elementary schools in Erie in the subsequent year. This collaboration is fueled by the aim to shape the future generations of athletes, by exposing them to a diverse range of sports during their formative years.

The Impact of Early Exposure

Anthony Easterling, the Assistant Athletic Director for Erie's Public Schools, firmly believes that this early exposure will reap significant benefits by the time these students ascend to high school and college levels. The objective is to lay a strong foundational base for these budding athletes, augmenting their sports trajectory.

Funding the Initiative

The inception of this initiative has been made possible through a generous $12,000 donation from The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation. This financial support has enabled the program to transition from a concept to reality, with the potential to transform the sports landscape in Erie's public schools.