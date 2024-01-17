Mercy College Sligo and Naas Community College Emerge Victorious in School Basketball Finals

The basketball courts were alight with fervor as Mercy College Sligo and Naas Community College triumphed in their respective categories in the recent school basketball finals. The victories are emblematic of the rising competitive standards within the North-West region of Ireland.

Victory for Mercy College Sligo

Mercy College Sligo, in an awe-inspiring performance, clinched the All-Ireland U19 'C' Schools Cup. The team secured a decisive 44-25 victory over Naas Community College. The star of the show was undoubtedly Anna McDaniel, who put up an astonishing 31 points for Mercy College. The euphoria was tangible as their coach Louise Harte honored her players following the win.

Naas Community College Champions

On the other side, Naas Community College had its moment of glory. The team claimed the title of All-Ireland Under 16C Girls Schools Cup champions, defeating Ardee Community School with a final score of 40-35. The leading scorers for Naas were Eva Langan, Maisie Ryan, and Katie Maguire. Their head coach Chris McNairney proclaimed the victory as the school's greatest sporting achievement, underlining the team's collective effort and marked defensive improvement. The 15-girl squad stood as a testament to their tenacity and skill.

The Rise of Competitive Standards

The success of both schools is indicative of the growing competitiveness within the region. As noted by Gary Goldrick, the head coach of Mercy College Sligo, the rising standards are a reflection of the dedication and hard work invested by the teams and their coaches. The victories have set the bar high for future competitions, paving the way for a new era of basketball in the North-West region.