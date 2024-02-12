Mercedes Mone's Highly Anticipated Debut at AEW's Big Business Event

The world of professional wrestling is abuzz with the announcement of AEW's Big Business event set to take place at the TD Garden on March 13th. Fans are on the edge of their seats, as rumors swirl about the highly anticipated debut of Mercedes Mone.

The Mercedes Mone Debut Speculation

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, has been making waves in the wrestling world. Her potential arrival in AEW has sent shockwaves through the community, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation of her debut at the Big Business event.

A Dream Match in the Making

In an interview on Sunday Night's Main Event, the current ROH Women's Champion, Athena, discussed the possibility of Mone joining AEW. With a history of sharing the ring during their time in WWE, Athena expressed her excitement at the prospect of facing Mone in a dream match.

As Athena continues her feud with Nyla Rose in ROH, fans can't help but imagine the electrifying atmosphere that would ensue if these two powerhouses clashed in the AEW ring.

Okada's Potential Signing and a Dream Match

Adding fuel to the fire, there are whispers that Kazuchika Okada, the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, might be signing with AEW. If this were to happen, a potential dream match between Okada and Mone could become a reality, further elevating the prestige of the Big Business event.

Tickets for the event, which will include a live Dynamite show and Rampage recordings, are set to go on sale on February 10th. Tony Khan, CEO of AEW, confirmed the event during Dynamite, igniting a frenzy of anticipation among wrestling fans.

With the Big Business event promising to be a night of unforgettable matches and potential debuts, it's no wonder that the wrestling world is buzzing with excitement. As fans eagerly await the arrival of March 13th, one thing is certain: the TD Garden will be the epicenter of wrestling entertainment.