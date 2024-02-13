Mercedes Mone Set to Make AEW Debut Amidst High Expectations

In a thrilling turn of events, professional wrestler Mercedes Mone is slated to make her debut at the AEW Big Business event this March, following an extended pursuit by Tony Khan. The announcement comes on the heels of Mone's recent involvement with the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, where she will take the stage as a presenter.

A Star on the Horizon

Mercedes Mone's impending arrival in AEW has ignited a flurry of excitement among wrestling fans and industry insiders alike. The talented athlete has been courted by Tony Khan for over a year, and her eventual signing is a testament to her exceptional skill and potential.

Mone's debut at the AEW Big Business event, scheduled for March, promises to be a spectacle worth watching. With her unique blend of athleticism and charisma, she is poised to make a significant impact on the wrestling world.

Financial Security and the Importance of Proper Booking

In a recent interview, wrestling legend Booker T discussed the significance of financial security for professional wrestlers, using Mone's situation as an example. According to Booker T, Mone's financial stability allows her to focus on her craft and make the most of the opportunities presented to her.

"When you're financially secure, you can concentrate on being the best wrestler you can be," said Booker T. "Mercedes Mone is in a great position, and I believe she has the potential to do amazing things in AEW."

Booker T also emphasized the importance of proper booking for Mone's success in the promotion. "AEW has a reputation for taking care of their talent, and I hope they give Mercedes the platform she deserves," he added.

From Anime to the Ring

Before her much-anticipated AEW debut, Mercedes Mone will grace the stage at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards as a presenter. The event, which takes place on March 2, will feature musical performances by various artists and is expected to draw a large audience.

Mone's involvement in the anime awards showcases her versatility as an entertainer and her ability to connect with fans across different mediums. As she prepares to make her mark in the wrestling world, her growing fanbase eagerly awaits her entrance into the ring.

As Mercedes Mone embarks on this new chapter in her career, all eyes will be on her to see how she navigates the world of professional wrestling. With her financial security, support from industry veterans, and undeniable talent, she is well-equipped to make a lasting impact in AEW and beyond.

