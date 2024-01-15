en English
Sports

Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?

In an unexpected twist of events, two of the wrestling industry’s most esteemed figures, Mercedes Mone and Bayley, made a clandestine appearance at the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 event in Las Vegas. Disguised in black hoodies and sunglasses, the duo’s unannounced presence added a layer of curiosity among fans. Mone, a former wrestler herself, was there to support Trinity in her Knockouts Championship match against Jordynne Grace.

Mercedes Mone: The Free Agent

Mercedes Mone, sidelined from wrestling action since May 21 due to an ankle injury, has remained a free agent since she and Trinity left WWE in 2022. Her attendance at the TNA event, along with former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley, has fueled speculation about her future in wrestling. While some suggest a potential return to WWE, others anticipate her signing with AEW. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes WWE made the right decision by not agreeing to pay Mone big money, citing a potential dearth of marquee matches for her.

A New Chapter for Mone?

While Mone’s future in wrestling remains shrouded in mystery, recent developments suggest that she might be preparing for new horizons. Her appearance at TNA Hard To Kill 2024, coupled with the viral pictures of her and Bayley at the event, have led to talk of a potential appearance in the women’s Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Katt Williams: The Estero Stop

Amidst the buzz surrounding Mone, another prominent figure, comedian Katt Williams, made waves with his tour stop in Estero, Florida on January 14. Williams, known for his unique comedic style, continues to engage audiences across the country with his humor and wit.

As the worlds of wrestling and comedy intersect in unexpected ways, fans eagerly wait to see the next steps for both Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams. Whether it’s the wrestling ring or the comedy stage, their respective futures promise intriguing narratives and enduring entertainment.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

