Merced Boys and Golden Valley Girls Clinch CCC Wrestling Championships

In a display of sheer prowess, the Merced High boys wrestling team secured the Central California Conference (CCC) championship, following a robust performance at the conference tournament at Atwater High School. The Bears clinched seven individual championships, with Nathaniel Granados, Elijah Valencia, Michael Wilson, Michael Castillo, Vincent Almanza, Eric Almanza, and Anthony Nixon emerging victorious in their respective weight divisions. This achievement added to the team's impeccable 6-0 record in CCC dual matches.

Golden Valley's Strong Performance

Golden Valley, riding high on the wave of their victory at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III dual championship, finished second in the team standings with a close 225 points, trailing behind Merced's 233.5 points. Golden Valley's Trytin Gastelum and Isaac Le Blanc also clinched individual CCC titles, demonstrating the team's competitive spirit.

Other Individual Champions

Success at the CCC wasn't limited to Merced and Golden Valley, other individual champions included Buhach Colony's Rosalio Leal, El Capitan's Akhileus Orenlas, Patterson's Gavin Ross and Joseph Lopez, and Central Valley's Joey Zuniga. The wrestlers now aim to bring their A-game to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championships at Manteca High, where the top eight from each division will progress to the Masters championship at Stockton Arena.

Parallel Success in Girls Wrestling

In a parallel display of dominance, the Golden Valley girls wrestling team claimed the CCC tournament, thus securing the CCC championship with an unblemished 6-0 record in dual meets. The team captured five individual championships with Neveah Rodriguez, Evangelina Galindo, Yurehlly Burgos, Elyse Flores, and Sienna Moua each winning their respective divisions. Merced High's Jessica Flores, Calista Ramos, and Evelyn Vargas also joined the winners' circle, along with Atwater's Diana Alvarez, marking a memorable day for girls wrestling.