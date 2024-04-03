Meralco Clings to Victory Over TerraFirma in PBA Season 48 Thriller, Quinto Shines

MANILA – The Meralco Bolts secured their second consecutive victory in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup, narrowly edging out TerraFirma Dyip with an 86-83 win on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum. Bong Quinto emerged as the hero in the clutch, delivering critical plays that propelled Meralco to triumph. Coach Luigi Trillo praised Quinto's performance, highlighting his pivotal role in the game's decisive moments.

Advertisment

Quinto's Clutch Performance

Bong Quinto, the Letran product, not only led his team in scoring with 18 points on an efficient 6/7 shooting but also contributed seven rebounds and four assists. His late-game heroics included a three-pointer that gave Meralco the lead and crucial free throws that sealed the win. Quinto's efforts were complemented by Norberto Torres and Raymond Almazan, who added 15 and 14 points, respectively, bolstering the team's offensive attack.

Game Highlights and Turning Points

Advertisment

The game was tightly contested, with TerraFirma keeping pace with Meralco throughout. Quinto's three-pointer in the final two minutes was a turning point, giving Meralco a slender lead they would not relinquish. Despite a late rally from TerraFirma, Meralco's defense held strong, with Allein Maliksi making a crucial steal that led to a Quinto layup, extending their lead. Stephen Holt's free throws kept TerraFirma in the game, but time ultimately ran out for the Dyip.

Meralco's Path Forward

This victory marks Meralco's second win in a row, building momentum as they look to continue their winning streak. Quinto credited the team's preparation and practice for their success, indicating a strong team dynamic. As Meralco prepares for their next game, the focus will be on maintaining their performance level and teamwork, with Quinto likely playing a central role in their strategy.

The narrow win against TerraFirma not only showcases Meralco's resilience but also underscores the importance of preparation and team cohesion. With the season progressing, Meralco's ability to win close games could be a significant factor in their quest for the championship.