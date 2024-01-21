Meralco Bolts Eye Another Win in PBA 3x3 Season 3's Third Conference Leg 4

The Meralco Bolts, fresh from their victorious run in the PBA 3x3 Season 3's Third Conference Leg 3, are primed to extend their winning streak in Leg 4. The Bolts, known for their strategic plays and dynamic roster, are set to take on the competition at Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

Key Players to Watch

Leading the charge for the Bolts are Alfred Batino, Joseph Sedurifa, Jeff Manday, and JJ Manlangit. Their synergy and on-court prowess have been instrumental in the team's recent success. With their sights set on another win, they pose a formidable challenge to their opponents in Pool A: the CAVITEX Braves and Terrafirma Dyip 3x3.

Opponents on the Horizon

The CAVITEX Braves have recently bolstered their lineup with the addition of Clint Doliguez, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming matches. Similarly, TNT Triple Giga, smarting from their defeat in Leg 3, are ready to bounce back in Pool B. Their lineup, featuring talents like Samboy De Leon and Almond Vosotros, is slated to face teams such as the Pioneer ElastoSeal Katibays, the NorthPort Batang Pier, who have newly acquired Damie Cuntapay, and the Blackwater Smooth Razor.

The Battle in Pool C

In Pool C, MCFASolver Tech Centrale has activated Raphael Banal, looking to recreate their Leg 2 triumph. They will be competing against the likes of the San Miguel Beermen, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, and Purefoods TJ Giants. The game is on, and the stakes are high.

The quarterfinals stage promises an intense showdown, with two teams from Pool A and three each from Pools B and C making the cut. Competing not just for the championship title, but also a Php 100,000 cash prize, the teams will be leaving everything on the court.