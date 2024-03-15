Meralco Bolts Dismantle Ginebra, 91-73: Maliksi, Newsome Star in PBA Philippine Cup Clash

MANILA– In a captivating showdown at the Araneta Coliseum, the Meralco Bolts emerged victorious against Barangay Ginebra, defeating the perennial favorites 91-73 in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup. The victory on March 15, 2024, was powered by a stellar 25-point performance from Allein Maliksi along with Chris Newsome's 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists, ending Meralco's two-game losing streak and underscoring their resilience and teamwork as highlighted by coach Luigi Trillo.

Advertisment

Key Performances and Game Dynamics

The game saw Meralco take an early lead, setting the pace with a 23-14 score in the first quarter and extending their advantage with a 23-13 run in the second. Maliksi, along with Newsome, Aaron Black, and the rest of the Bolts, exhibited a level of play that Ginebra struggled to match, especially in the absence of their star player Scottie Thompson. Meralco's defense was also noteworthy, forcing Ginebra into 19 turnovers and limiting them to a mere 20 successful field goals out of 60 attempts. Despite efforts from Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar, who each scored 13 points, the Kings could not overcome the deficit created by Meralco's aggressive and coordinated play.

Ginebra's Struggles and Meralco's Strengths

Advertisment

Ginebra's performance was hampered by the absence of key players and an inability to find their rhythm against a determined Meralco team. Meralco's game plan, meticulously executed by players on both ends of the court, showcased their potential and the strategic acumen of coach Trillo. The Bolts' victory was a testament to their collective effort and the high level of confidence the team has in each other's abilities, bouncing back strongly from their previous setbacks against NorthPort and NLEX.

Implications for the Season

This victory not only halts Meralco's losing streak but also positions them as formidable contenders in the PBA Philippine Cup. The team's ability to dominate a strong opponent like Ginebra sends a clear message to the rest of the league about their championship aspirations. For Ginebra, this loss serves as a wake-up call, highlighting areas that need improvement, especially in their offensive strategies and defense against high-caliber teams. As the season progresses, both teams will look to build on this experience, with Meralco aiming to maintain their momentum and Ginebra seeking redemption.