en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Memphis Tigers’ Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Memphis Tigers’ Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash

Memphis Tigers, the 15th ranked men’s basketball team, is in the midst of a performance conundrum. Despite holding an 11-2 record and achieving three consecutive wins against ranked teams, the Tigers have shown inconsistency, struggling against lower-profile teams like Vanderbilt and Austin Peay. Lapses in focus nearly led to upsets, reminding the team and its fans that the road to glory is never straight.

Star Players’ Health Concerns

Adding to the uncertainty is the health status of the team’s top scorer, David Jones, who has been battling illness for over a week. His availability for the upcoming American Athletic Conference opener against Tulsa is in question. Another blow to the team is the hip injury sustained by Caleb Mills, the team’s key player. The Tigers will rely heavily on the likes of Jahvon Quinerly, Nicholas Jourdain, and Malcolm Dandridge, who have played pivotal roles this season.

Tulsa’s Threat and Vulnerability

Tulsa, with a 9-3 record, is a formidable opponent. Their strengths lie in free throw shooting, particularly from freshman guard PJ Haggerty, and a disruptive defense. However, their turnover issues could be a liability against Memphis. The Tigers’ offensive capabilities have yet to be matched by any of Tulsa’s previous opponents, making this an exciting clash to watch.

Memphis’ Need for a Convincing Win

As the Tigers prepare for their AAC opener, a convincing win is essential not just for their ranking, but also to regain respect and confidence. The team’s recent performance dip has raised concerns and led to a drop in their rankings. Coach Penny Hardaway pointed out that some players have been affected by media attention, creating an additional mental hurdle on the playing court. A win against Tulsa could be the turning point for the Tigers, setting the tone for their future games and reigniting their winning spirit.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness

By Salman Khan

ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

By Salman Khan

Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket

By Salman Khan

Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Safak Costu

Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evi ...
@Sports · 6 mins
Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evi ...
heart comment 0
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos

By Salman Khan

Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
Philadelphia Eagles’ Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance

By Salman Khan

Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings

By Salman Khan

Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup

By Salman Khan

Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
Latest Headlines
World News
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
25 seconds
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
29 seconds
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
40 seconds
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
2 mins
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
2 mins
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
3 mins
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
4 mins
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
Stroud Parents Mourn Loss of Infant Son, Community Rallies in Support
5 mins
Stroud Parents Mourn Loss of Infant Son, Community Rallies in Support
GOP Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Calls for Rivals' Withdrawal in Protest of Trump's Disqualification
5 mins
GOP Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Calls for Rivals' Withdrawal in Protest of Trump's Disqualification
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app