Memphis Showboats Set Sail for Second Season in United Football League

On February 5, the United Football League (UFL) announced the much-anticipated 2024 schedule for the Memphis Showboats. The Showboats are preparing to launch their second professional football season on the road against the Houston Roughnecks on March 31st. This announcement marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Showboats, and indeed, for the UFL itself.
Setting Sail for a New Season
The Showboats' 10-game spring schedule includes a highly anticipated home opener against San Antonio in the second week at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. In an effort to bring the thrill of the game to as many fans as possible, five of the Showboats' games will be broadcast live on FOX13 Memphis. These are set to include nail-biting matches against Birmingham, Michigan (twice), the DC Defenders, and a rematch with Houston.
A New Era for the Showboats
The team completed its previous season with a balanced record of 5-5, narrowly missing a shot at the playoffs. However, this year the Showboats are set to navigate their way to victory under the guidance of their newly appointed head coach, John DeFilippo, who takes over the helm from Todd Haley.
United Football League: A Fusion of Forces
In an off-season development that has redefined the landscape of professional football, the USFL and XFL merged to form the United Football League. With this merger, the Showboats will set sail in a new, more competitive sea, making the upcoming season all the more intriguing.
As the season approaches, information regarding tickets for the upcoming games is readily available. Die-hard Showboats fans and newcomers alike are encouraged to download the FOX13 Memphis app for the latest breaking news updates, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.