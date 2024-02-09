Memphis Grizzlies Sign Rookie Forward GG Jackson II to Multi-Year Contract

In a move that underscores the Memphis Grizzlies' faith in their young talent, rookie forward GG Jackson II has signed a multi-year contract with the team. The 19-year-old, who recently demonstrated his skills by scoring 27 points in a game, joins the ranks of the NBA's promising young stars.

A Rising Star

GG Jackson II, the 6-foot-9 forward from South Carolina, has quickly become a standout player for the Memphis Grizzlies. Drafted as the 45th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson has been turning heads with his impressive performances on the court. His recent 27-point game against the Chicago Bulls not only showcased his talent but also made him the youngest player in NBA history to achieve this feat, surpassing the legendary Kobe Bryant.

Since joining the Grizzlies, Jackson has averaged 9.9 points and 3.5 rebounds across 20 games, with one start under his belt. His ability to score in double figures in six of the Grizzlies' last seven games is a testament to his growing confidence and skill.

Securing the Future

The Memphis Grizzlies' decision to sign Jackson to a standard four-year contract, with three years guaranteed, reflects their belief in his potential. While the specific terms of the deal remain undisclosed, ESPN reports that it spans four years.

Jackson started the season with the G League's Memphis Hustle but has seen increased playing time at the NBA level due to injuries. His promotion to a full-time NBA contract signifies the Grizzlies' commitment to nurturing young talent and building a strong team for the future.

Making Room

In a corresponding move, the Grizzlies announced the waiving of forward Chimezie Metu. Metu, aged 26, joined the team following a three-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets.

Metu's departure allows the Grizzlies to make room on their roster for Jackson, a move that reflects their focus on developing young talent. As the team continues to grow and evolve, fans can expect to see more strategic decisions aimed at securing a bright future for the franchise.

As the Memphis Grizzlies continue to shape their roster, the signing of GG Jackson II represents a significant step towards building a team that can compete at the highest level. With his talent and potential, Jackson is poised to become a key player in the Grizzlies' future, and fans will be eagerly watching his progress in the coming seasons.