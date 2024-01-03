Memphis Grizzlies’ Marcus Smart’s Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak

In a recent turn of events, Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart is grappling with a stubborn injury, a fallout from the team’s December 26 overtime victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smart has been seen sporting a tape around his injured left hand and has confirmed to the media that he is battling the aftermath of splinters he got while diving for a loose ball during the game.

Smart’s Dilemma

The injury, described by Smart as agonizing, has been a constant irritant, reopening during successive games. Despite this, Smart has expressed his determination to continue playing. The wound, a result of the splinters, has proven to be stubborn, with no protective covering able to effectively shield it, causing it to repeatedly bleed.

The Impact on Grizzlies and Smart’s Performance

Following their victory over the Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies have been on a losing streak, suffering three consecutive losses. The injury to Smart has been a talking point, with team trainers visibly attending to it during game broadcasts. However, Smart’s performance hasn’t significantly suffered due to the injury. He has been maintaining an average of 17 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game since the incident.

Looking Ahead

Smart, despite his injury, is anticipated to participate in the forthcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies, facing a crucial phase, need to break their string of losses to stay competitive for a Play-in Tournament spot. With upcoming games at home, they are set for challenging encounters on their west coast road trip. The team’s primary focus is to secure wins and lean on key playmakers like Morant, Bane, and Jackson.