en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Memphis Grizzlies’ Marcus Smart’s Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Memphis Grizzlies’ Marcus Smart’s Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak

In a recent turn of events, Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart is grappling with a stubborn injury, a fallout from the team’s December 26 overtime victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smart has been seen sporting a tape around his injured left hand and has confirmed to the media that he is battling the aftermath of splinters he got while diving for a loose ball during the game.

Smart’s Dilemma

The injury, described by Smart as agonizing, has been a constant irritant, reopening during successive games. Despite this, Smart has expressed his determination to continue playing. The wound, a result of the splinters, has proven to be stubborn, with no protective covering able to effectively shield it, causing it to repeatedly bleed.

The Impact on Grizzlies and Smart’s Performance

Following their victory over the Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies have been on a losing streak, suffering three consecutive losses. The injury to Smart has been a talking point, with team trainers visibly attending to it during game broadcasts. However, Smart’s performance hasn’t significantly suffered due to the injury. He has been maintaining an average of 17 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game since the incident.

Looking Ahead

Smart, despite his injury, is anticipated to participate in the forthcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies, facing a crucial phase, need to break their string of losses to stay competitive for a Play-in Tournament spot. With upcoming games at home, they are set for challenging encounters on their west coast road trip. The team’s primary focus is to secure wins and lean on key playmakers like Morant, Bane, and Jackson.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles

By Muhammad Jawad

TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights

By Israel Ojoko

OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries

By BNN Correspondents

Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for ...
@Food · 5 mins
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for ...
heart comment 0
Vietnam’s Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
WuXi XDC Partners with IntoCell to Accelerate ADC Development

By BNN Correspondents

WuXi XDC Partners with IntoCell to Accelerate ADC Development
Reclaiming the Night: The Phenomenon of ‘Revenge Bedtime Procrastination’

By Salman Akhtar

Reclaiming the Night: The Phenomenon of 'Revenge Bedtime Procrastination'
ICHS Foundation Opens Registration for 2024 Lunar New Year 5K

By Shivani Chauhan

ICHS Foundation Opens Registration for 2024 Lunar New Year 5K
Latest Headlines
World News
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
12 seconds
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
13 seconds
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
16 seconds
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
25 seconds
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
27 seconds
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
34 seconds
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
34 seconds
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
42 seconds
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Launch Public Policy Briefings
46 seconds
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Launch Public Policy Briefings
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
42 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app