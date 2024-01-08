en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter

In a thrilling encounter on the basketball court, the Memphis team outmaneuvered Phoenix, securing a nail-biting victory with a final score of 121-115. Despite the gripping nature of the match, the statistics unveiled a game of fine margins, with both teams showcasing their shooting prowess.

Memphis: A Display of Determination

The Memphis team showcased their mettle, sinking 43 out of 97 field goals (FG) at a 44.3% success rate. Their free throw game was on point, with 18 successful attempts out of 24. They also demonstrated their long-range shooting skills, scoring 17 three-pointers out of 49 attempts. Notably, Smart was a significant contributor with 25 points, Kennard added 21, and Jackson Jr. led the team with an impressive tally of 28 points and 6 rebounds. The collective effort of the team was evident in their 12 team rebounds, 1 team turnover, and 8 blocked shots. Despite recording 17 individual turnovers, they managed to pull off 7 steals, with Smart contributing a significant 3.

Phoenix: A Fight to the Finish

Phoenix, although bested in the end, put forth a commendable performance. They had a slightly superior field goal percentage at 45.1%, making 46 out of 102 shots. Their free throw game was almost on par with Memphis, scoring 15 out of 22 attempts. However, they fell behind in the three-pointer game, making 8 out of 28 attempts. The team’s key players were Durant, who scored 23 points, Nurkic with 18 points and 5 rebounds, and Booker leading the charge with 24 points. Phoenix pulled off 7 team rebounds and 6 blocked shots, with 12 individual turnovers and 5 steals.

The Pulse of the Arena

The game was a spectacle for the 17,071 spectators who filled the arena, nearly reaching its full capacity of 18,422. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting the intensity of the game and the high stakes for both teams. As the final whistle blew, it was the Memphis team that emerged victorious, a testament to their resilience and team effort. Despite the loss, Phoenix demonstrated their fighting spirit, promising a riveting rematch in the future.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
5 mins ago
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
The Indian cricket fraternity finds itself in a whirlwind of debate following the inclusion of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the squad for the upcoming matches. Announced by Ajit Agarkar’s selection panel, this decision not only underlines these seasoned players’ significance in India’s strategy for the impending T20 World Cup but also raises
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
9 mins ago
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
Chargers Under Pressure: Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Post Disappointing Season
9 mins ago
Chargers Under Pressure: Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Post Disappointing Season
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
8 mins ago
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
8 mins ago
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
9 mins ago
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
2 mins
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
Presidential Frontrunner Prabowo Subianto Defends Military Strategy Amidst Criticism
3 mins
Presidential Frontrunner Prabowo Subianto Defends Military Strategy Amidst Criticism
Benjamin Kalu Stresses Need for Non-Kinetic Approach to Peace in Nigeria's South East
3 mins
Benjamin Kalu Stresses Need for Non-Kinetic Approach to Peace in Nigeria's South East
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
4 mins
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
4 mins
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
5 mins
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
7 mins
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
8 mins
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
8 mins
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app