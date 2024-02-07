Memphis Athletes Make College Commitments on National Signing Day

In a remarkable display of talent and ambition, several athletes from the Memphis area made their college commitments official on National Signing Day. This wave of commitments from the region's sportspeople encompasses a range of sports and colleges, underscoring the dynamic and thriving athletic scene in Memphis.

Advertisment

Noteworthy Shifts and Commitments

Among the myriad commitments, one particular decision that stood out was that of Collierville offensive lineman Robert Bourdon, who changed his commitment from Duke to Texas A&M Football. This switch underscores the fluid nature of these commitments and the strategic decisions athletes make to secure their future in sports.

Other athletes from the Memphis area have made decisions to enroll in a diverse range of institutions - from community colleges to private universities. For instance, Lewisburg athletes Elliot Helps and Jack Lyles have committed to Northwest (Mississippi) Community College and Delta Community College, respectively. Similarly, MASE athletes Kumaro Brown, E.J. Gilliam, and Jaden Lenore have confirmed their commitments to Hutchinson Community College, Bethel, and Iowa Central Community College, respectively.

Advertisment

Commitments from Olive Branch and Other Schools

Olive Branch High School has been a significant contributor to this wave of commitments, with several of its athletes, including Britten Traylor, Raheem Vance, and Sam Walton, committing to Northwest Community College. Matthew Keller from Middle College, along with Caleb and Ethan Bobo from Olive Branch, have made their commitments to Ouachita Baptist and Hinds Community College, respectively. Joshua Matthews from Olive Branch has committed to Texas Lutheran.

Pledges from Whitehaven

The athletes from Whitehaven have also made their commitments. Rodney Hunter and Durrell Miller have decided to move forward with Mississippi Gulf Coast and Bethel, respectively. Meanwhile, Calvin Boothe-Nelson has committed to William Jewell. These commitments from Whitehaven highlight the diversity of choices and opportunities available to athletes in the Memphis area.

With these commitments, National Signing Day marked a significant milestone for these athletes and the Memphis area's sports community. As these young talents embark on their college sports journey, their decisions echo the aspiration, hard work, and diversity of the Memphis sports landscape.