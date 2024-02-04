Melissa Etheridge Worries About Travis Kelce's Possible Early Retirement for Taylor Swift

Melissa Etheridge, renowned American singer-songwriter, recently expressed her concerns about the potential early retirement of the National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, owing to his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift. Etheridge voiced her anxieties on the chat show, 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?'

Melissa Etheridge's Concerns

Known for her straightforward approach, Etheridge jokingly commented about Kelce's possible retirement to be with Swift. She praised the duo, acknowledging them as a great couple and recognizing their commitment to their respective careers. She appreciated both Kelce and Swift for their professionalism and dedication, setting an example for many.

Travis Kelce's Focus on Football

Travis Kelce, who is gearing up for Super Bowl LVIII with the Kansas City Chiefs, has been open about his love for football. He has dismissed ideas of retirement, which he admits to considering more frequently than most might assume. Kelce emphasized his concentration on football and his goal to win his third Super Bowl championship. Although involved in a high-profile relationship with Swift, Kelce has maintained his focus on his career. He will not be accompanying Swift to the Grammys, as he needs to stay in Kansas City for practice sessions.

Praise from Teammate Patrick Mahomes

Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes, has applauded Kelce for his balanced approach to his personal life and career. Mahomes commended Kelce for treating everyone with kindness, regardless of his elevated public profile due to his relationship with Swift. Kelce and Swift have been in the public eye since last summer, officially announcing their relationship in September 2023.