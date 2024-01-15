en English
Australia

Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes Gear Up for Season Finale at MCG

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
With their hopes for the finals extinguished by the Adelaide Strikers’ triumph over the Sydney Thunder, the Melbourne Stars and the Hobart Hurricanes are preparing for a showdown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday night. Despite having no bearing on the final rankings, the game is a testament to determination and pride.

Warner Enters BBL Commentary Box

Adding another layer of excitement to the match, recently retired Sydney Thunder’s David Warner will step into the Big Bash League (BBL) commentary box for the first time. His fresh off-field role promises to bring a unique perspective to the game’s analysis, with his insights rooted in a rich career in Test and ODI cricket.

Line-ups Announced

Both teams have announced their squads for the encounter, with Glenn Maxwell commanding the Stars and Nathan Ellis leading the Hurricanes. The line-ups boast accomplished players like Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, and Marcus Stoinis for the Stars, and Corey Anderson, Tim David, and Ben McDermott for the Hurricanes.

Live Coverage on Kayo

Fans can tune in to Kayo for uninterrupted live coverage of the match, with a free trial available for new subscribers. This final game promises to be a riveting spectacle, a testament to the spirit of cricket, where every match, regardless of its impact on the overall standings, is played with passion and determination.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

