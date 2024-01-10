Melbourne Footballer Joel Smith Faces Two-Year Ban After Positive Cocaine Test

Joel Smith, a utility player for the Melbourne football club, faces a potential two-year ban from the Australian Football League (AFL) after testing positive for cocaine, a banned performance-enhancing substance. The detection of the metabolite benzoylecgonine in Smith’s system after a home and away match in the 2023 season sent shockwaves through the entire AFL community last year. The league’s strict anti-doping regulations stipulate a two-year suspension for such offenses, posing a severe threat to Smith’s career.

Defending Against the Charges

While Smith remains provisionally banned, he has committed to fighting the charges. He is seeking a more lenient sanction, arguing that the substance was ingested ‘out of competition’ and was not performance-related. His bid for a three-month suspension was rejected, but Smith continues to fight for his career, supported by the AFL Players’ Association. This case adds to a tumultuous pre-season for the Melbourne Demons, as another player had to leave the training camp early to address personal issues.

Consequences of Positive Drug Test

This case marks the first instance in AFL history of a player testing positive for a substance of abuse. The Melbourne Demons’ coach, Simon Goodwin, has publicly expressed his frustration and anger about the situation, which adds to the other off-season challenges faced by the team. Smith’s urine sample was collected after a match in August, and further actions may be taken based on cultural standards and expectations once the results of the investigation are received.

Appealing the Findings

Smith plans to appeal the finding by arguing that only a trace amount of cocaine was found in his system, which rules out the performance-enhancing allegation. Under the World Anti-Doping Agency rules, a player suspended for cocaine use must undergo treatment for substance abuse. If Smith can prove the drug was used as a ‘substance of abuse’ rather than for performance reasons, the AFL’s anti-doping code could reduce his ban to three months. This ongoing investigation and the provisional suspension prohibit Smith from participating in Melbourne’s pre-season training, potentially delivering a career-ending blow for the 28-year-old, who played 42 games for the club since his debut in 2017.