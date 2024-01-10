en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Melbourne Footballer Joel Smith Faces Two-Year Ban After Positive Cocaine Test

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
Melbourne Footballer Joel Smith Faces Two-Year Ban After Positive Cocaine Test

Joel Smith, a utility player for the Melbourne football club, faces a potential two-year ban from the Australian Football League (AFL) after testing positive for cocaine, a banned performance-enhancing substance. The detection of the metabolite benzoylecgonine in Smith’s system after a home and away match in the 2023 season sent shockwaves through the entire AFL community last year. The league’s strict anti-doping regulations stipulate a two-year suspension for such offenses, posing a severe threat to Smith’s career.

Defending Against the Charges

While Smith remains provisionally banned, he has committed to fighting the charges. He is seeking a more lenient sanction, arguing that the substance was ingested ‘out of competition’ and was not performance-related. His bid for a three-month suspension was rejected, but Smith continues to fight for his career, supported by the AFL Players’ Association. This case adds to a tumultuous pre-season for the Melbourne Demons, as another player had to leave the training camp early to address personal issues.

Consequences of Positive Drug Test

This case marks the first instance in AFL history of a player testing positive for a substance of abuse. The Melbourne Demons’ coach, Simon Goodwin, has publicly expressed his frustration and anger about the situation, which adds to the other off-season challenges faced by the team. Smith’s urine sample was collected after a match in August, and further actions may be taken based on cultural standards and expectations once the results of the investigation are received.

Appealing the Findings

Smith plans to appeal the finding by arguing that only a trace amount of cocaine was found in his system, which rules out the performance-enhancing allegation. Under the World Anti-Doping Agency rules, a player suspended for cocaine use must undergo treatment for substance abuse. If Smith can prove the drug was used as a ‘substance of abuse’ rather than for performance reasons, the AFL’s anti-doping code could reduce his ban to three months. This ongoing investigation and the provisional suspension prohibit Smith from participating in Melbourne’s pre-season training, potentially delivering a career-ending blow for the 28-year-old, who played 42 games for the club since his debut in 2017.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
In a recent development, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins reached out to Cam Bancroft, the opening batsman from Western Australia (WA), addressing his exclusion from the national Test squad. Cummins conveyed to Bancroft that his non-selection had no connection with the infamous 2018 sandpaper scandal in Cape Town, in which Bancroft was involved. This incident
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
Sky News Host Calls Out Government Over Supermarket Price Hikes and Farmer's Plight
18 mins ago
Sky News Host Calls Out Government Over Supermarket Price Hikes and Farmer's Plight
Victoria Man's Uber Escape Bid Ends in Arrest and Multiple Charges
21 mins ago
Victoria Man's Uber Escape Bid Ends in Arrest and Multiple Charges
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
4 mins ago
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
Police Shooting of Beloved Dog Deemed Traumatic: Officer Injured & Underwent Surgeries
14 mins ago
Police Shooting of Beloved Dog Deemed Traumatic: Officer Injured & Underwent Surgeries
Victorian Liberal Party Divided Over Plans to Raise Criminal Responsibility Age Amid Youth Crime Surge
14 mins ago
Victorian Liberal Party Divided Over Plans to Raise Criminal Responsibility Age Amid Youth Crime Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
Shiv Sena's Power Struggle: Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray
10 seconds
Shiv Sena's Power Struggle: Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
42 seconds
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
UK Government to Exonerate and Compensate Victims of Post Office Scandal
47 seconds
UK Government to Exonerate and Compensate Victims of Post Office Scandal
Drawing Parallels: Post Office Scandal and the 2008 Financial Crisis
2 mins
Drawing Parallels: Post Office Scandal and the 2008 Financial Crisis
NSFAS Chairperson Ernest Khosa Steps Down Amid Leaked Audio Allegations
3 mins
NSFAS Chairperson Ernest Khosa Steps Down Amid Leaked Audio Allegations
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
4 mins
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
4 mins
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
Alan Cumming Criticizes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for Dismissing Transgender Identities
4 mins
Alan Cumming Criticizes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for Dismissing Transgender Identities
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
4 mins
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
27 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
59 mins
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app