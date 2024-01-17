Megan Vogel: From Green Bay Phoenix to WNBA's Phoenix Mercury

Long-time University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix women's basketball coach, Megan Vogel, has climbed another rung on her career ladder, accepting a position as an assistant coach with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Vogel's transfer to the Mercury, a move that will take effect following Green Bay's ongoing season, marks a significant advancement in her illustrious career.

Vogel's Career at Green Bay

Over her 11-year stint with UW-Green Bay, Vogel played an instrumental role in leading the Phoenix to six Horizon League regular season titles and four conference championships. Her strategic acumen and leadership skills were recognized in the 2022-23 season, when she was elevated to the position of associate head coach.

The Journey from Player to Coach

Vogel's journey from a player to a renowned coach is a story of grit and determination. Her athletic prowess saw her being drafted by the Washington Mystics as the 19th pick in the second round of the 2007 WNBA Draft. She transitioned into a coaching role following her playing career, demonstrating an innate ability to guide and inspire young athletes.

Impact and Praise

Kevin Borseth, the head coach of the Phoenix women's basketball team, lauded Vogel's contribution to the program. He emphasized the national significance of her appointment, employing the metaphor of 'Green Bay tree roots' to underscore the widespread influence and reach of their program. Adding to the Mercury's coaching staff, Michael Joiner, a former NBA G League player and assistant coach for the Memphis Hustle, will also be joining the ranks.