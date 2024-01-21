Megan Bayne Bids Farewell to STARDOM, Opens Door for Future Return

On January 21, the wrestling world watched as Megan Bayne, a talented wrestler contracted with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), marked a significant milestone in her career. Bayne completed her tenure at the Japanese women's professional wrestling promotion STARDOM during the organization's 13th-anniversary show. The event, which saw Bayne participate in her final match for the promotion, was tinged with emotional farewell and anticipation for future possibilities.

A Collaborative Journey

Bayne's journey with STARDOM began in July of the previous year. The collaboration was a testament to her in-ring prowess and the global appeal of wrestling. It also enabled her to compete against some of the most skilled talents in the wrestling world. This period was marked by notable achievements, including forming a highly successful tag team with fellow wrestler Maika. Their combined efforts culminated in securing a victory in the revered Goddess Of STARDOM league in November, further cementing Bayne's reputation as a formidable competitor.

An Emotional Farewell

Bayne's final match for STARDOM was a poignant moment that reflected her growth as a wrestler and her connection with the global wrestling community. In the concluding match, Bayne teamed up with Maika and HANAKO to take on the formidable trio of Giulia, Suzu Suzuki, and Mei Seira. Despite the defeat, Bayne's resilience and sportsmanship were on full display, reinforcing her status as a respected figure in the wrestling world.

Looking Towards the Future

Following the match, Bayne addressed the audience. Her words, filled with gratitude for the opportunity to wrestle among the world's elite competitors, resonated with those in attendance. She expressed her desire to eventually return to STARDOM, which was met with overwhelming support from the fans. Her farewell hinted at a temporary departure rather than a permanent end, leaving the door open for future collaborations and exciting possibilities. Further information regarding Bayne's ongoing contract with AEW is expected to be released in an upcoming report by Fightful Select.