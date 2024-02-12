Mega Absol's Triumphant Return to Mega Raids: Catch the Dark-type Powerhouse from February 15-22

Mega Absol's Triumphant Return to Mega Raids: Strike Gold from February 15-22

Mega Absol: The Dark-type Powerhouse Makes a Comeback

Pokémon GO trainers, rejoice! The elusive Mega Absol is finally returning to Mega Raids, providing a rare opportunity to catch both shiny and regular variations. From February 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time until February 22, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, this Dark-type powerhouse will be accessible in raids, much to the delight of avid players.

Mega Absol's Weaknesses and Recommended Teams

To maximize your chances of capturing Mega Absol, it's crucial to understand its vulnerabilities. Mega Absol is weak against Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type moves. With this knowledge, you can assemble a formidable team to conquer the raids. Here are some recommended Pokémon to include in your lineup:

Blaziken: This Fire/Fighting-type Pokémon packs a punch with its powerful Fighting-type moves.

Gardevoir: As a Psychic/Fairy-type Pokémon, Gardevoir's Fairy-type moves can deal significant damage to Mega Absol.

Machamp: A classic choice, Machamp's Fighting-type moves make it a reliable pick for taking down Mega Absol.

Lucario: Lucario's Fighting/Steel-type combination and powerful Fighting-type moves make it a solid choice for your team.

Mega Blaziken: If you have the resources, Mega Evolve a Blaziken for an even more formidable Fighting-type Pokémon.

CP and Weather Boost: Essential Factors for Success

Mega Absol's CP ranges from 1370-1443 at level 20 and 1712-1805 at level 25 with weather boost. During Foggy weather conditions, Mega Absol receives a boost, making it an ideal time to challenge and catch this Dark-type Pokémon. Remember that Shadow variations of the recommended Pokémon will be even more effective in battle, so don't hesitate to use them if you have the chance.

In conclusion, Mega Absol's return to Mega Raids is an exciting event for Pokémon GO trainers. By understanding its weaknesses, assembling the right team, and taking advantage of weather boosts, you'll be well-prepared to catch both shiny and regular variations of this Dark-type powerhouse. So gather your friends, coordinate your teams, and get ready to make the most of Mega Absol's limited appearance from February 15-22, 2024.