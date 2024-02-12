Mega Absol Storms Back into Mega Raids: Tips for Catching This Elusive Pokémon

In an exhilarating turn of events, the elusive Mega Absol makes its grand re-entry into the world of Mega Raids. From February 15th to February 22nd, 2024, trainers across the globe will have the golden opportunity to catch this formidable Pokémon, absent from Mega Raids since 2021.

The Anticipated Return of Mega Absol

Mega Absol's return is marked by a week-long window starting at 10:00 am local time on February 15th, and concluding at 10:00 am local time on February 22nd, 2024. Both regular and shiny variations of Mega Absol will be available during this period, offering trainers a unique chance to add this powerful Pokémon to their rosters.

Mastering the Art of Counters

As Mega Absol's CP ranges from 1370-1443 for level 20, and 1712-1805 for level 25 with weather boost, trainers need to equip themselves with high-level counters to stand a chance in battle. Mega Absol is particularly vulnerable to Fighting, Bug, and Fairy types, making Pokémon like Blaziken, Gardevoir, Machamp, Lucario, and Mega Blaziken ideal candidates for the fight.

Harnessing the Power of Shadow Pokémon and Weather Conditions

To maximize damage and increase the likelihood of success, trainers are advised to use Shadow Pokémon in the raids. Additionally, Foggy weather conditions will boost Mega Absol's power, so trainers should plan their raids accordingly to optimize their chances of capturing this coveted Pokémon.

The challenge of facing Mega Absol is not to be underestimated. However, with careful planning, strategic team building, and at least three trainers equipped with good, high-level counters, victory is within reach. So, trainers, prepare yourselves, gather your allies, and seize this rare and fleeting opportunity to claim Mega Absol as your own.

Note: Today's date is February 12th, 2024. The clock is ticking, and the world of Mega Raids awaits your conquest.