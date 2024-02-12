Mega Absol Returns to Pokémon Go: Tips for Defeating and Catching This Dark-type Pokémon

Get ready, Pokémon Go trainers! The ominous Mega Absol is making a triumphant return to Mega Raids from February 15 to February 22, 2024. This elusive Dark-type Pokémon will be available in both shiny and regular variations, so don't miss your chance to catch this powerful creature.

Mega Absol: A Formidable Dark-type Pokémon

As a Dark-type Pokémon with an impressive CP range of 1370-1443 for level 20 and 1712-1805 for level 25 with a weather boost, Mega Absol is not to be underestimated. Its menacing appearance and powerful moves make it a worthy addition to any trainer's team. So, which Pokémon are the best counters for Mega Absol?

Recommended Counters: Fighting, Bug, and Fairy Types

To defeat Mega Absol, you'll want to bring a team of Fighting, Bug, and Fairy type Pokémon. These types are particularly effective against Dark-type Pokémon, so they're your best bet for taking down Mega Absol. Some recommended Pokémon include Blaziken, Gardevoir, Machamp, Lucario, and Mega Blaziken, as well as their Mega and Shadow variations.

While it's possible to defeat Mega Absol with as few as three trainers, having more trainers on your team will make the battle easier and increase your chances of catching Mega Absol. So, don't be afraid to team up with other trainers and take down this powerful Pokémon together.

Weather Boost and Foggy Conditions

Mega Absol is weather boosted by Foggy weather conditions, so keep an eye on the forecast and plan your raids accordingly. If you're lucky enough to encounter Mega Absol during foggy weather, it will have increased CP and be even more powerful than usual.

In conclusion, the return of Mega Absol to Mega Raids is an exciting opportunity for Pokémon Go trainers. With its formidable power and elusive nature, catching Mega Absol is a true test of a trainer's skills. So, gather your team, plan your strategy, and get ready to take on Mega Absol from February 15 to February 22, 2024.

Note: Remember to always be aware of your surroundings and follow local guidelines when participating in Mega Raids. Happy hunting, trainers!