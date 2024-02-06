MDOT Warns Super Bowl Fans About Drunk Driving Risks

On the eve of the Super Bowl, an event that brings together millions of fans and sparks celebrations nationwide, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued a stern warning about the perils of drunk driving. The department's statistics reveal a sobering fact: nearly 29% of driving fatalities in Michigan are alcohol-related. The message is clear—those planning to enjoy the game with alcoholic beverages need to arrange safe transportation in advance.

Drunk Driving: A Deadly Gamble

MDOT emphasizes the heightened risk of fatalities when alcohol is involved in crashes, shattering lives and leaving a trail of grief. The department is not just sharing numbers; it’s painting a stark picture of the potential consequences of a reckless choice. It's a gamble where the stakes are lives, and the odds are stacked against the drunk driver.

A Quarterback for the Night

In the spirit of Super Bowl Sunday, MDOT is urging party-goers to appoint a 'quarterback' for the night—a designated driver who will abstain from alcohol and other drugs. This driver, like the quarterback in a football game, is crucial to the success of the evening, ensuring everyone gets home safely. It's a role that requires responsibility, sobriety, and a commitment to the well-being of others.

Hosts: Part of the Solution

MDOT also has advice for those hosting Super Bowl parties: offer ample food and non-alcoholic beverages. This not only caters to designated drivers and those who choose not to drink, but it also helps to moderate the consumption of alcohol. Hosts are urged to be vigilant and step in if they see someone attempting to drive under the influence. Intervening can be uncomfortable, but it's a small discomfort when compared to the potential tragedy that could ensue.

The department underscores the importance of taking the keys away from those impaired by alcohol. Despite potential complaints, safety is the paramount concern. As the Super Bowl approaches, MDOT's message is one we should all take to heart: Don't drink and drive. Plan ahead, appoint a quarterback, and remember, everyone's safety is the ultimate victory.