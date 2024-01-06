McMahon Duo Runs 12km on Christmas: A Message of Strength and Support

On a day when families around the world gather to celebrate, exchange gifts, and share meals, John McMahon and his nephew, the world under-16 Muay Thai champion, Thomas McMahon, chose a different path. The pair from Castleconnell embarked on a 12km run on Christmas Day, their feet rhythmically hitting the pavement in unison, their breaths visible in the crisp winter air. Their purpose went beyond personal fitness or familial bonding. They ran to inspire young athletes and to underscore the importance of seeking support during challenging times.

Running for a Cause

The Christmas Day run wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision for the McMachons. It was a meticulously planned activity designed to resonate with young individuals who may find themselves grappling with life’s complexities. Their message was clear: ‘a problem shared is a problem halved.’ They wanted to encourage young people, particularly those involved in sports, to reach out, to confide in someone trustworthy when the weight of the world seems too much to bear.

A Champion’s Message

Thomas McMahon, youthful yet wise beyond his years, understands the pressures that come with standing in the spotlight. As an under-16 Muay Thai champion, he knows what it’s like to have the weight of expectation on one’s shoulders. Still, he emphasized the importance of voicing concerns and fears. ‘There’s always someone who wants to listen and understand,’ he reiterated. It was a message he hoped to instill in his peers, a beacon of hope in the often tumultuous journey of adolescence and early adulthood.

The Run and Beyond

The Christmas Day run was a success. John and Thomas completed the 12km stretch in just over an hour, a testament to their physical fitness and indomitable spirit. But the run also served another purpose: it was part of Thomas’s preparation for an upcoming Muay Thai tournament. The young champion plans to attend a training camp in Thailand, immersing himself in the culture and traditions of the sport he loves. And as he does so, he carries with him the message of that Christmas Day run, a message of openness, resilience, and shared strength.