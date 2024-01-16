McLaren Racing Unveils 2024 Formula 1 Livery Ahead of Car Launch

McLaren Racing has made a strategic move by revealing its new livery for the 2024 Formula 1 season ahead of the launch specification of the new car. This decision aims to capitalize on marketing opportunities during a typically quiet period for new car launch announcements. The MCL38's livery incorporates more orange on the front wing and the engine cover's rear, with the addition of a geometric slash and black sidepods inspired by the special livery used in the Singapore and Japan races in 2023.

Reimagining the Iconic McLaren Color Scheme

The light blue accents found on the last two cars have been replaced by a darker blue around the DP World decal, a callback to the team's color scheme up to 2022. Chrome driver number decals, reminiscent of the mid-2000s to mid-2010s livery, will also be featured. The MCL38's launch specification will be revealed on February 14, reverting to the traditional numbering system following the MCL60's 60th-anniversary commemoration.

Confidence in the 2024 Car and Livery Reception

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown expressed confidence in the 2024 car and emphasized the livery's response to fan feedback. McLaren's drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, are equally enthusiastic about the upcoming season. Norris is poised to embark on his sixth season, while Piastri reflects on his rookie year achievements and looks forward to competing strongly in the new season.

Asserting McLaren's Position in Formula 1

Brown's confidence in retaining Norris amid interest from Red Bull is notable, as is other Formula 1 news. This includes Steiner's revelations about the Haas F1 team, Russell's commentary on F1 driver adrenaline addiction, and the role of suspension choices in Red Bull's dominance. The introduction of the new livery marks the beginning of McLaren's 2024 F1 season journey, with high hopes for continued competitiveness.