McGregor Receives Unexpected Praise: A Possible Shift in UFC Dynamics

It's not often you see Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje, two of the most formidable fighters in the UFC lightweight division, exchange anything but barbs. Yet, the winds of change seem to be blowing through the UFC octagon.

A Surprising Exchange

In a recent response to a UFC Espanol video featuring his knockouts, Gaethje stated that only Derrick Lewis could match his knockout record in the UFC. Almost as an afterthought, he corrected himself to include McGregor, a noticeable shift in his usual approach towards the Irishman. This rare praise from Gaethje has certainly raised eyebrows.

Fan Reactions

The unexpected commendation stirred reactions from fans on social media. Many expressed surprise, others appreciated the display of respect between the two warriors, and some couldn't help but speculate that Gaethje's comment might be a strategic move, possibly angling for a highly lucrative fight against McGregor.

What's Next for Both Fighters?

While speculation continues to swirl, Gaethje is focused on his upcoming BMF title defence against Max Holloway at UFC 300, scheduled for April 13. This match-up is highly anticipated, following Gaethje's previous victory over Dustin Poirier and Holloway's return to the lightweight limit, backed by Poirier himself.

On the other hand, McGregor has been hinting at a return in June 2024, with Michael Chandler being the potential opponent. However, UFC has yet to make an official confirmation. The future of the lightweight division is looking intriguing with these developments, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.