McConnell and Sanz Triumph for ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team at Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia

It's all adrenaline and grit at the Extreme E Championship Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia. With the dust yet to settle, a new champion has emerged. Fraser McConnell and teammate Laia Sanz clinched victory for ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team (ASXE), marking a significant moment in the second round of the championship.

Victorious Amidst the Sands

Amid the looming dunes near Jeddah, McConnell and Sanz exhibited a flawless performance. From the qualifying heats all the way to the Grand Final, the duo kept their competitive edge sharp. McConnell's explosive start in the final race, coupled with Sanz's skillful defense against relentless competitors, culminated in a triumphant win for the ASXE team.

A Milestone Victory

The victory at the Desert X Prix marks ASXE's first of the year, showcasing the team's potential as serious contenders in the Extreme E calendar. Fraser McConnell expressed his elation over the team's performance, emphasizing the significance of this win as a testament to their collective effort and potential. "This victory is not just mine, but a testament to the hard work, dedication, and belief of the entire team," McConnell said.

Standings and Future Prospects

With this victory, ACCIONA | Sainz XE team now stands second in the championship standings with 39 points, trailing by a mere two points behind the leaders. This success in the sandy terrain of Saudi Arabia has undoubtedly boosted their confidence as they gear up for the next round of the championship in Europe. As the teams return to their respective corners, the air is thick with anticipation for the next clash of titans on the racing circuit.

As Extreme E Championship continues to unfold, it's not just the roars of engines that echo in the air. There's also a critical message about environmental conservation, thanks to a partnership with CORDAP, KAUST, and Ocean Revive. As the teams battle it out on the racing tracks, they also raise awareness about the importance of preserving coral health, underscoring the link between sports and sustainability.