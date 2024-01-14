McClain Lady Tigers Triumph Over Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Thrilling Match

In the thrilling world of high school basketball, the Frontier Athletic Conference witnessed a riveting match on January 13, where the McClain Lady Tigers showcased their prowess against the Miami Trace Lady Panthers. The game, held in Fayette County, ended in a decisive victory for the Lady Tigers, with a final score of 36-29.

A Power-packed Start

The night unfolded with a strong start from McClain, establishing a solid 14-6 lead in the first quarter. This early lead set the tone for the rest of the game, with both teams scoring evenly in the second quarter. However, it was the Lady Tigers’ initial surge that kept them ahead.

A Fight to the Finish

Despite the Lady Panthers’ spirited efforts in the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers maintained their grip on the game. Miami Trace’s Gracie Lovett emerged as the leading scorer for her team with nine points. But it was McClain’s Paisley Pryor who stole the show, scoring a game-high 12 points and leading her team to victory.

Implications for the Conference

This victory elevated McClain’s overall record to 7-6 and 4-3 in the conference, pushing them to second place. Conversely, Miami Trace fell to 5-9 overall and 2-5 in the conference, facing an uphill battle in their next games. The Lady Panthers are now set to face Hillsboro, while the Lady Tigers will host Chillicothe, with both teams keen on maintaining their momentum.