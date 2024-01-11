en English
McCallie and Baylor Dominate TSWA All-State Football Honors

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
McCallie and Baylor Dominate TSWA All-State Football Honors

In a striking display of athletic prowess and dominance, Tennessee’s McCallie and Baylor football teams have stolen the spotlight in the all-state team selections for TSSAA Division II-AAA, as announced by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. The programs, both prolific in their on-field success, saw a combined total of 13 players given the honor, underscoring their exceptional performance throughout the season.

McCallie and Baylor: Titans of Tennessee Football

McCallie, celebrating their fourth state championship in five years, had eight players named across offense and defense. Among the standout players from McCallie was the quarterback Jay St-Hilaire, named MVP of the BlueCross Bowl title game, and linebacker Carson Gentle, a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award.

Not far behind, Baylor, the runner-up, had five players recognized. Wide receiver Amari Jefferson from Baylor was particularly noteworthy, being crowned as DII-AAA’s Mr. Football.

Chattanooga Area’s Rising Stars

Outside the dominance of McCallie and Baylor, the Chattanooga area presented seven selections in DII-AA, representing a range of local schools. Boyd Buchanan, an integral contributor to Chattanooga’s strong defensive performance, had four honorees under the guidance of head coach Gary Rankin. The other notable players hailed from Chattanooga Christian, Notre Dame, and Silverdale Baptist Academy.

Recognition of High School Football Excellence

The announcement also detailed the all-state teams for Division II-A, promising upcoming releases for other classifications. This recognition stands as a testament to the players’ relentless hard work, their unwavering commitment to the sport, and the overall quality of football played at the high school level in Tennessee.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

