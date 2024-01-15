MCC High School Basketball: Freezing Weather, Player Highlights, and an Unbroken Streak

Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) High School Boys' Basketball plunged into a whirlwind of developments over the weekend of January 12th-13th, 2024. An unexpected cold front, a cancelled game, and player highlights marked the memorable weekend.

Freezing Conditions Disrupt Game Schedule

As the freezing conditions descended over the region, travel plans fell into disarray. The adverse weather resulted in the cancellation of a much-anticipated game between the Walla Walla and the undefeated Richland Bombers. Richland's flawless record in the MCC play was left untouched, a testament to their dominance in the court this season.

Peter Dress: A Player in Spotlight

In the midst of these disruptions, the players continued to shine. Peter Dress of the Kamiakin Braves has been having a stellar season. He leads the MCC scorers with an average of 22.5 points per game, accumulating a total of 315 points for the year. In a remarkable feat, he achieved over 1,000 career points, carving out a legacy in the annals of MCC basketball.

Ken Higgins: The Three-Point Master

Ken Higgins of Walla Walla has also made his mark, mastering the art of the three-pointer. Leading the MCC with a whopping 46 three-pointers, Higgins has demonstrated precision and consistency throughout the season, making him a player to watch.

Richland Bombers: A Season Unbroken

Despite the cancellation, the Richland Bombers hold their ground, maintaining their undefeated record in MCC play. They are set to face Eastside Catholic in a non-conference game before returning to MCC competition against Pasco on the following Tuesday. As the season unfolds, the MCC High School Boys' Basketball continues to be a riveting spectacle of skill, strategy, and unyielding ambition.