en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

McAvoy’s Overtime Heroics Lift Bruins Over Blues

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
McAvoy’s Overtime Heroics Lift Bruins Over Blues

Charlie McAvoy became the overtime hero for the Boston Bruins as his second goal of the game secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues. The winning strike was fired just 1:10 into overtime, where McAvoy took advantage of a turnover caused by a controversial trip on Robert Thomas by David Pastrnak. Despite debates on the missed call, the talent and precision of McAvoy’s shot were undeniable, earning praise from Bruins coach Jim Montgomery.

Breaking the Losing Streak

The Bruins had been grappling with a three-game losing streak, albeit with a point earned in each game. However, McAvoy’s decisive goal brought an end to their slump. Contributing significantly to the night’s victory was Brad Marchand with his two goals, one of which allowed him to surpass the 900-point milestone in his NHL career. Marchand’s achievement made him the fifth Bruins player to reach this landmark. The team’s goaltender, Jeremy Swayman, who was also announced as a participant in the All-Star Game Fan Vote, made 20 saves in regulation, fortifying the Bruins’ defense.

St. Louis Blues’ Power Play Progress

In spite of the loss, the Blues demonstrated progress under interim coach Drew Bannister, with their power play scoring twice. Jordan Binnington, the Blues’ goaltender, saved 31 shots in regulation. However, the team couldn’t hide their disappointment over the loss, particularly due to the controversial play that led to the Bruins’ overtime goal.

Individual Brilliance & Collective Results

The thrilling match encapsulated the essence of ice hockey, where individual brilliance like that of McAvoy and Marchand can turn the tide, while collective effort determines the ultimate result. As the Bruins celebrate their hard-fought victory, the Blues, despite their loss, can take solace in their improved power play and look forward to refining their game strategy under their new interim head coach.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
5 seconds ago
Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball
From Wisconsin’s Green Bay, Pat Suemnick has been making waves in the college basketball scene with his exceptional performances. A senior basketball player for the Mountaineers, Suemnick has become an indispensable part of the team, earning him the title, “doctor of dunk.” His recent triumph came from an upset victory over No. 25 Texas, scoring
Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Impressive Winning Streak
4 mins ago
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Impressive Winning Streak
A Flurry of Activity: Recent Outcomes in High School Basketball Games
4 mins ago
A Flurry of Activity: Recent Outcomes in High School Basketball Games
Shaun Barnes and Aliana McMaster Defend Titles at Driftwood Gun Club's Proven David East Memorial Sporting Clays Challenge
50 seconds ago
Shaun Barnes and Aliana McMaster Defend Titles at Driftwood Gun Club's Proven David East Memorial Sporting Clays Challenge
Bristol City CP Football Club to Host England's Largest CP Football Festival
1 min ago
Bristol City CP Football Club to Host England's Largest CP Football Festival
Deon Hemmings-McCatty: The Trailblazer of Jamaican Women's Athletics
1 min ago
Deon Hemmings-McCatty: The Trailblazer of Jamaican Women's Athletics
Latest Headlines
World News
Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball
6 seconds
Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Disturbing Lack of Policy Debate
16 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Disturbing Lack of Policy Debate
Iran's Protests: A Demand for Profound Change
26 seconds
Iran's Protests: A Demand for Profound Change
Shaun Barnes and Aliana McMaster Defend Titles at Driftwood Gun Club's Proven David East Memorial Sporting Clays Challenge
51 seconds
Shaun Barnes and Aliana McMaster Defend Titles at Driftwood Gun Club's Proven David East Memorial Sporting Clays Challenge
Bristol City CP Football Club to Host England's Largest CP Football Festival
1 min
Bristol City CP Football Club to Host England's Largest CP Football Festival
Deon Hemmings-McCatty: The Trailblazer of Jamaican Women's Athletics
1 min
Deon Hemmings-McCatty: The Trailblazer of Jamaican Women's Athletics
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Rising Global Concerns
1 min
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Rising Global Concerns
Nagorno Karabakh's Future: Thomas De Waal Refutes Misquotation
2 mins
Nagorno Karabakh's Future: Thomas De Waal Refutes Misquotation
Armenian-Russian Joint Troops Ready to Counter Turkish Threats: Major General Makaryan
2 mins
Armenian-Russian Joint Troops Ready to Counter Turkish Threats: Major General Makaryan
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
40 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
55 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app