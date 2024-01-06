en English
Mbabane Swallows Shake Off Strike Blues: Ready for Cup Clash Against Lozitha Spurs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
The recent upheaval in the Mbabane Swallows camp, one of Eswatini’s premier soccer teams, cast a shadow over their readiness for the forthcoming encounter against Lozitha Spurs in the Ingwenyama Cup. A players’ go-slow strike, prompted by unpaid salaries, put the Swallows’ training regimen on halt, leaving many to question their preparedness for the impending match.

Strike Resolved, Training Resumed

However, the turbulence was short-lived. The players received their wages on Thursday, promptly dissolving the strike and reigniting the training routine. Head coach Caleb Ngwenya was quick to downplay the severity of the strike’s impact on the team’s readiness for the match. In his words, the Swallows are a team of professionals who are adept at maintaining their fitness levels and match readiness, assuring fans that the brief hiatus from training would not be detrimental.

Previous Encounter as Advantage

Ngwenya also noted the squad’s previous encounter with the Spurs in the Trade Fair Cup as a strategic advantage. The familiarity with their adversaries, he suggested, could play a pivotal role in the match’s outcome. However, the Swallows’ recent internal disputes have sparked narratives suggesting the team’s lack of training could leave them vulnerable during the match.

Lozitha Spurs Confident Despite Narratives

Meanwhile, Lozitha Spurs’ head coach Vusisizwe Mahlalela expressed unwavering confidence in his team’s preparations. He dismissed the narratives painting his team as the underdogs, based on the Swallows’ alleged lack of training. In his view, football is unpredictable, and victory is always a distinct possibility for a team that stays committed and focused, regardless of what is happening in the opposing camp.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

