Mazda’s 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury

The 2024 Mazda CX-50 is not your typical crossover; it is a vehicle designed with the adventurous spirit in mind. As Mazda’s latest entry into the crossover market, it promises to deliver a seamless blend of off-road readiness and affordable luxury. The CX-50 is a soft-roading crossover tailored for outdoor enthusiasts, equipped with features that can withstand rough terrains and designed to haul various outdoor equipment.

Engineered for Outdoor Adventures

At the heart of the CX-50’s design is a robust all-wheel-drive system, bolstered by protective plastic cladding on the fenders, bumpers, and lower trim pieces. This strategic composition ensures the car can take on outdoor adventures without significant damage to its paintwork, including Mazda’s distinctive Soul Red Crystal Metallic color. The vehicle is shorter than its siblings, the CX-90 and CX-5 models, enhancing its ability to be loaded with camping gear or a roof tent.

Performance and Luxury Intertwined

Despite its rugged focus, the CX-50 does not compromise on performance or luxury. It competes with other soft-roaders like the Ford Bronco Sport, Toyota RAV4, Jeep Compass, and Honda CR-V, while still maintaining an aura of sophistication. It is equipped with a panoramic roof, a first for any Mazda crossover, and is the first U.S. built Mazda since 2012, assembled alongside the Toyota Corolla Cross.

Under the Hood

Under the hood, the CX-50 comes with a non-turbo 2.5-liter inline-four engine as standard, but offers an upgrade to a turbocharged trim with 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. These figures can be increased to 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with 93 octane fuel. The turbocharged engine also allows for towing up to 3,500 pounds, making the CX-50 a suitable companion for outdoor activities.

As reflected in the sales report from Mazda North American Operations, the CX-50 has already made its mark. December 2023 sales of 5,754 vehicles marked an increase of 87.9% compared to the previous year, with full-year 2023 sales of 52,329, an increase of 109.1% compared to 2022. These impressive numbers underline the growing consumer interest in this crossover that seamlessly combines off-road prowess with affordable luxury.