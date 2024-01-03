en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Mayo’s Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Mayo’s Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final

The year 2024 signals a fresh start for Mayo’s senior football team as they gear up to face London in the Connacht FBD Quarter Final. The inaugural match of the season is slated for Sunday afternoon at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan. The promise of a thrilling face-off hangs in the air, with the winner earning a chance to compete against the victor of the Sligo vs. Roscommon game.

Anticipation Builds as Tickets Go On Sale

Connacht GAA has sparked enthusiasm among fans with the announcement of ticket sales for the FBD quarter-final match against London. Tickets will be available through the Universe ticketing platform starting New Year’s Day at 3 pm. The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly wait for the throw-in at 1 pm on 7th January.

Kickstarting the 2024 GAA County Season

The 2024 GAA county season is commencing with a slew of pre-season tournaments and matches. The Connacht FBD League Quarter-Final is a noteworthy fixture on the calendar, setting the stage for the athletic prowess and strategic gameplay that the competitors will bring to the field.

Local Support and Full Live Commentary

Adding to the event’s allure is the full live commentary on Midwest Radio by renowned commentators Michael D McAndrew and Martin Carney. Meanwhile, local support for the broadcast is extended by Moran’s Pharmacy—situated on New Antrim Street in Castlebar—a trusted name for healthcare and sports injury needs.

0
Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Darragh Fitzgerald: A Struggle with Health Challenges to Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging Irish Football Talents Ready To Impact National Team

By Salman Khan

Mona McSharry: Rising From Turmoil to Triumph Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

By Salman Khan

Donegal Teenager Muireann Bradley Shines on Jools Holland's Hootenanny

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Collision in Enfield: Woman Dies, Two Children Injured ...
@Accidents · 14 mins
Fatal Collision in Enfield: Woman Dies, Two Children Injured ...
heart comment 0
Ireland’s Farm Apprenticeships Gain Momentum, Shape Future of Farming

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland's Farm Apprenticeships Gain Momentum, Shape Future of Farming
Addison Lee Founder John Griffin Knighted for Charitable and Business Contributions

By BNN Correspondents

Addison Lee Founder John Griffin Knighted for Charitable and Business Contributions
Fugitive Criminal Taunts Gardaí on Social Media After Escaping Custody

By BNN Correspondents

Fugitive Criminal Taunts Gardaí on Social Media After Escaping Custody
Eamon Fitzgerald: From Kerry Hurler to New York’s Gaelic Games Development Manager

By Salman Khan

Eamon Fitzgerald: From Kerry Hurler to New York's Gaelic Games Development Manager
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
23 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
26 seconds
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
26 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
1 min
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
1 min
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
2 mins
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
2 mins
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
NCAA Basketball Season: Drexel, Western Kentucky, and Princeton Take the Lead
2 mins
NCAA Basketball Season: Drexel, Western Kentucky, and Princeton Take the Lead
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app