Mayo’s Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final

The year 2024 signals a fresh start for Mayo’s senior football team as they gear up to face London in the Connacht FBD Quarter Final. The inaugural match of the season is slated for Sunday afternoon at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan. The promise of a thrilling face-off hangs in the air, with the winner earning a chance to compete against the victor of the Sligo vs. Roscommon game.

Anticipation Builds as Tickets Go On Sale

Connacht GAA has sparked enthusiasm among fans with the announcement of ticket sales for the FBD quarter-final match against London. Tickets will be available through the Universe ticketing platform starting New Year’s Day at 3 pm. The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly wait for the throw-in at 1 pm on 7th January.

Kickstarting the 2024 GAA County Season

The 2024 GAA county season is commencing with a slew of pre-season tournaments and matches. The Connacht FBD League Quarter-Final is a noteworthy fixture on the calendar, setting the stage for the athletic prowess and strategic gameplay that the competitors will bring to the field.

Local Support and Full Live Commentary

Adding to the event’s allure is the full live commentary on Midwest Radio by renowned commentators Michael D McAndrew and Martin Carney. Meanwhile, local support for the broadcast is extended by Moran’s Pharmacy—situated on New Antrim Street in Castlebar—a trusted name for healthcare and sports injury needs.