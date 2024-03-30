Mayank Yadav's Lightning Pace of 155.8kph Dazzles in IPL 2024, Leading LSG to Victory Over PBKS

When Lucknow Super Giants squared off against Punjab Kings in a thrilling IPL 2024 clash, a new fast-bowling sensation, Mayank Yadav, turned heads with his blistering pace, clocking a season-high of 155.8kph. The 21-year-old made an unforgettable debut, capturing key wickets and steering LSG to a victorious defense of their 199-run total. Krunal Pandya's dynamic cameo further bolstered Lucknow's innings, setting a challenging target for the opposition.

Yadav's Speed Storm

Mayank Yadav, previously tagged as a right-arm medium-fast bowler, redefined speed in the match against Punjab Kings. Delivering nine balls over 150kph and boasting an average speed of 148kph, Yadav's performance was a clear departure from his initial medium-fast categorization. His fastest ball, a staggering 155.8kph delivery, not only marked the peak of his bowling speed but also earned him significant wickets, including those of Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh. The Delhi-born pacer's ability to combine pace with precision left the <a href="https://www.indiatvnews.com/sports/cricket/watch-video-mayank-yadav-clocks-156kph-dismisses-jonny-bairstow-on-ipl-debut-lsg-vs-pbks-indian-premier-league-shikhar-dhawan-kl-raul