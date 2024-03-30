Subscribe

Mayank Yadav's Lightning Pace of 155.8kph Dazzles in IPL 2024, Leading LSG to Victory Over PBKS

Mayank Yadav's debut in IPL 2024 saw him clocking speeds over 155kph, leading LSG to a win. Krunal Pandya's crucial 43 off 22 balls set a competitive total.

Salman Khan
New Update
When Lucknow Super Giants squared off against Punjab Kings in a thrilling IPL 2024 clash, a new fast-bowling sensation, Mayank Yadav, turned heads with his blistering pace, clocking a season-high of 155.8kph. The 21-year-old made an unforgettable debut, capturing key wickets and steering LSG to a victorious defense of their 199-run total. Krunal Pandya's dynamic cameo further bolstered Lucknow's innings, setting a challenging target for the opposition.

Yadav's Speed Storm

Mayank Yadav, previously tagged as a right-arm medium-fast bowler, redefined speed in the match against Punjab Kings. Delivering nine balls over 150kph and boasting an average speed of 148kph, Yadav's performance was a clear departure from his initial medium-fast categorization. His fastest ball, a staggering 155.8kph delivery, not only marked the peak of his bowling speed but also earned him significant wickets, including those of Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh. The Delhi-born pacer's ability to combine pace with precision left the

