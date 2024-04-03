Mayank Yadav's Lightning Fast 156.7kph Delivery Secures LSG's Victory Over RCB in IPL 2024

In a match that cricket fans will remember for years, Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) showcased an exceptional bowling performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), marking a significant moment in IPL 2024. The young pacer not only took three critical wickets but also delivered the fastest ball of the tournament at a staggering 156.7 kmph, securing LSG's win by 28 runs.

Yadav's Record-Breaking Performance

During the highly anticipated LSG vs RCB match, Mayank Yadav turned heads with his incredible pace, breaking his own speed record. His ability to consistently bowl at high speeds troubled the RCB batsmen throughout their innings, including the team's star, Virat Kohli, in his 100th T20 outing. The highlight of Yadav's performance was his record-breaking delivery of 156.7 kmph, which became a talking point among cricket enthusiasts and experts alike. Brett Lee, former Australian cricketer known for his own fast bowling, praised Yadav's skill and speed, highlighting the young pacer's potential in international cricket.

Impact on the Match

