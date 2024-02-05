Maxxine Dupri Eyes New WWE Women's Title, Praises Carmella

Emerging WWE sensation Maxxine Dupri, a celebrated figure in the RAW brand and a notable member of Alpha Academy, engaged in a revealing interview with Adrian Hernandez ahead of the much-anticipated Royal Rumble 2024. In the candid discussion, Dupri delved into the prospect of introducing a new championship title to the Women's division, revealing her unfeigned enthusiasm for the idea. The potential addition of this title could pave the way for more fierce competition and opportunities for the Women's division.

A New Title on the Horizon?

When broached with the subject of a potential new title for the women's division, Dupri's response was palpably positive. She expressed her love for the opportunity to claim championship titles and the prestige that comes with them. Her comments suggest a high level of ambition and a thirst for competition, characteristics that have defined her journey in WWE so far. The introduction of a new title could add a fresh dynamic to the women's division, offering wrestlers like Dupri a new frontier to conquer.

Admiration for Carmella

Beyond her aspirations for championship glory, Dupri also took a moment to express her respect for fellow WWE Superstar Carmella. With a sense of admiration clear in her voice, Dupri praised Carmella's journey and character, particularly her time on the reality show 'Total Divas.' Their shared backgrounds and similar paths to WWE stardom have fostered an evident bond of respect and mutual regard between the two wrestlers.

Anticipating Future Challenges

Even though Dupri was eliminated by Bayley in the recent Women's Royal Rumble match, her future in WWE paints a picture of promise. With potential storylines and matches, Dupri's journey is far from over. Her expressed eagerness to see Carmella's return to the ring after maternity leave and desire to compete against her adds an intriguing subplot to her WWE career narrative. The prospect of a Dupri-Carmella face-off is one that promises to captivate WWE fans worldwide.