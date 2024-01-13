Maxx Crosby Might Request Trade if Raiders Don’t Appoint Antonio Pierce as Head Coach

In a compelling turn of events, Maxx Crosby, the dynamic defensive end for the Raiders, has come forward with a strong endorsement for interim head coach Antonio Pierce to be appointed as the permanent head coach. In a recent episode of his podcast, Crosby was open about his future with the Raiders. He declared his inclination to consider requesting a trade if the franchise opts for a different head coach.

Crosby’s Commitment to the Raiders

Maxx Crosby, who has been a crucial part of the Raiders’ defensive lineup, has shown a deep commitment to the team. His expressed desire is to continue with the Raiders throughout his career, ensuring victories and retiring with the team. However, the player also signaled the potential for re-evaluating his options if the team decides to ‘start from scratch’ with a new head coach.

Support for Antonio Pierce

Antonio Pierce, who has drawn notice for his successful interim coaching stint, is also a contender for the Titans’ head coaching role. Despite this, he has not yet had a formal interview with the Raiders for their permanent head coaching role. Crosby’s endorsement for Pierce sends a clear message about his preference for the team’s future leadership. It’s not just Crosby; the entire locker room seems united behind Pierce, adding pressure on owner Mark Davis to offer him the full-time role.

Crosby’s Potential Trade

Crosby’s stance, backed by his stellar performance as an All-Pro pass rusher, carries significant weight. Should the Raiders not heed his preference, they run the risk of losing a key player. Crosby’s potential trade could have a substantial impact on the team’s future, highlighting the importance of their forthcoming coaching decision.