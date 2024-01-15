Max Rider's Natural Hat Trick Powers St. Louis Park to Victory

Junior forward Max Rider of St. Louis Park's boys hockey team accomplished an extraordinary feat in their recent match against Class 1A's sixth-ranked team, Orono. Rider single-handedly led his team to a 3-2 upset victory by scoring all three goals, a remarkable achievement known as a natural hat trick. The triumphant trio of goals showcased Rider's diverse scoring abilities, featuring an even-strength goal, a power-play goal, and a closing open-net goal, which sealed the win despite the team being two members short due to penalties.

Rider's Hat Trick: A Game-changer

Rider's performance was nothing short of spectacular, providing a much-needed boost for his team. His hat trick, a rare occurrence in hockey, included a variety of goal types, reflecting his adaptability on the ice. Rider's physical engagement throughout the game did not go unnoticed. St. Louis Park's coach Tyler Brodersen commended Rider's commitment and involvement in every part of the game.

Middleton's Return Bolsters Defense

Another highlight of the game was the return of senior goaltender Josh Middleton. Making his season debut after a lengthy recovery from an offseason injury, Middleton made an impressive 26 saves. His comeback performance certainly added strength to the team's defense and played a crucial role in St. Louis Park's victory.

Other Notable Hockey Performances

While Rider's hat trick and Middleton's comeback stole the show, high school hockey saw other notable performances. Andover's girls hockey team clinched a 6-2 victory over the top-ranked Hill-Murray, with Cailin Mumm netting two goals. The Edina boys hockey team managed to recover from a 2-0 deficit to secure a win against Buffalo, with the decisive goal scored by Barrett Dexheimer. The Warroad boys hockey team claimed the top spot in Class 1A after defeating Hermantown 4-1, thanks to key goals from Draydin Johnson, Ryan Shaugabay, and Murray Marvin-Cordes. Finally, in addition to hockey, there were standout performances in other high school sports. These included Boden Sampair's five goals for Hill-Murray, multiple five-point games in both boys and girls hockey, and impressive basketball performances with Aaliyah Crump scoring 38 points for Minnetonka and Connor Severson notching up 47 points for Lakes International Language Academy.